KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.64

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 71732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

