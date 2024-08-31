Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Kellanova stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,585,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

