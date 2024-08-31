Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.70

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.05 ($1.17), with a volume of 47978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.10 ($1.16).

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.62.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of €0.38 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,173.33%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

