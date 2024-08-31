Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $201.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

