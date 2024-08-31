Key Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

