Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.31. 7,979,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The company has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

