Key Financial Inc Buys 14 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after buying an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $902.30. 478,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,117. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

