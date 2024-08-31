Key Financial Inc Buys 536 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

