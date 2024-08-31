Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.27. 33,206,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

