Key Financial Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.