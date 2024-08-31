Key Financial Inc Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. 2,153,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

