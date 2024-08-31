Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

