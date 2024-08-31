Key Financial Inc Has $10.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. 6,570,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.