Key Financial Inc Has $202,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 38,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

