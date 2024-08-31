Key Financial Inc Has $616,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 133,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

