Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

