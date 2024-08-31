Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,757,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $753,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 17,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,976. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.