Key Financial Inc Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $566.68. 3,012,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

