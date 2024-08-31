Key Financial Inc Invests $73,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,238 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 690,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,200,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 211,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.