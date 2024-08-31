Key Financial Inc Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $196.09. 532,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

