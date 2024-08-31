Key Financial Inc Sells 3,690 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFG traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $107.46. 229,301 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

