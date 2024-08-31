Key Financial Inc Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,838,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.96.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.