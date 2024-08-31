Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $64.12 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

