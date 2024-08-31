Key Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 29,346,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

