Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 79254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $816.94 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 154.59% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

