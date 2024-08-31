Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $293,162,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after purchasing an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $256.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.