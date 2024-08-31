Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $64,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 473,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

