Kings Path Partners LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

