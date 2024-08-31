Kings Path Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

