Kings Path Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 837 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $417,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,144,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

