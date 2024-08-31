Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average is $273.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.