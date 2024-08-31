Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $84,000 in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Trading Down 23.6 %

NASDAQ NUVO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 559,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,961. Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Holdco Nuvo Group D.G alerts:

About Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

(Free Report)

Further Reading

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.