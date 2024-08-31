Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $214,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.46. 8,623,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,458. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

