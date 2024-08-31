Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

KSS opened at $19.40 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

