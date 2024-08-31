Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KSS stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

