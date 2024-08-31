Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $32.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $32.80 million and $1.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00055567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,359,971 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.