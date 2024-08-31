Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,637 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.69% of Kosmos Energy worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 761,657 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,628. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.