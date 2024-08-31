Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack Sells 50,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,571.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 76.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.