Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 479 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,280,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

