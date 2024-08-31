Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $44.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $821.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $934.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.79. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

