Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 2,948 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.28. The stock has a market cap of $417.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

