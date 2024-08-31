Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $16.93 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

GS traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $510.25. 1,820,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,769. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

