Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

