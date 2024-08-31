Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $3.61 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $172,902,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 37,119,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

