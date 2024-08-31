Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $869,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.40 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

