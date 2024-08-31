Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

