Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 272,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.20% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 1,599,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

