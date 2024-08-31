Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 387.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.9 %

CMP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 998,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

