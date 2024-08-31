Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 179,007 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,000. Loews makes up 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.08% of Loews as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. 1,104,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

