Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,323 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.1 %

Tapestry stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. 2,806,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.